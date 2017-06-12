By AFP

LOS ANGELES

"Wonder Woman," the muscular feminist superhero from Warner Bros. and DC Comics, stayed strong over the weekend, easily holding onto the top spot in North American theatre's while leaving newcomer "The Mummy" in the dust.

With Sh6 billion ($57.2 million) in ticket sales for the three-day weekend, according to industry estimates, "Wonder Woman" has taken in a total Sh21 billion ($205 million) in its first two weeks, elevating it to what Variety.com dubbed "box office royalty."

The well-reviewed film stars Gal Gadot, she of the "Fast and Furious series," as the Amazonian goddess-princess-superhero whose lasso, bracelet and tiara have magical powers. Patty Jenkins last week became the first female director to break the Sh10 billion ($100 million) mark for an opening weekend.

BELOW EXPECTATIONS

Universal's "The Mummy," meanwhile, placed second but fell below industry expectations.

Industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said the Tom Cruise movie, the latest revival of the original "Mummy" made in 1932, took in $32.2 million in its first weekend. Made for Sh13 billion ($125 million), it has been widely panned by critics.

But studios increasingly rely on overseas ticket sales, and there "Mummy" has not disappointed. Its Sh14 billion ($141.8 million) international launch made it the largest opening ever for a Cruise film, Boxofficemojo.com reports.

In third on North American screens was "Captain Underpants: The First Epic movie," a Fox animation based on the popular children's books by Dav Pilkey.

"Underpants," which tells the story of two students who hypnotize a school principal to believe he is a superhero.

Next was Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," the latest instalment in the popular franchise starring Johnny Depp as a dreadlocked pirate.

Fifth spot went to another Disney production, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2". The light hearted tale about misfit space adventurers played by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel has taken in Sh37 billion ($366.3 million) domestically since it opened on May 5.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"It Comes at Night" ($6 million)

"Baywatch" ($4.6 million)

"Megan Leavey" ($3.8 million)

"Alien: Covenant" ($1.8 million)