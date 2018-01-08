- TELEVISION - Best drama series: "The Handmaid's Tale" Best drama actor: Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us" Best drama actress: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" Best musical or comedy series: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Best musical or comedy actor: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None" Best musical or comedy actress: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Best limited series or TV movie: "Big Little Lies" Best limited series or TV movie actor: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo" Best limited series or TV movie actress: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies" Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

- FILM - Best film, drama: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Best film, musical or comedy: "Lady Bird" Best director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water" Best actor, drama: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" Best actress, drama: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Best actor, musical or comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist" Best actress, musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird" Best supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Best supporting actress: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Best foreign language film: "In the Fade" Best animated feature: "Coco" Best original score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water" Best original song: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman"

Hollywood spoke with one voice at the Golden Globes on Sunday to declare war on the film industry's culture of sexual harassment and abuse.

The industry's elite turned the red carpet black for the Globes, the glitzy launch of Tinseltown's awards season, in a fashionable repudiation of disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein and others ensnared in allegations of misconduct.

Billed as the most raucous event in the showbiz calendar, the champagne-drenched Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual prize-giving is a draw for filmmakers and actors looking to create some buzz ahead of the Oscars in March.

STANDING OVATION

But this year's ceremony, seen as the first big opportunity for the industry to unite and deliver a message about how Hollywood can move forward, struck a more serious tone.

"Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have," actress and media powerhouse Oprah Winfrey told the audience at the Beverly Hilton as she accepted a lifetime achievement award.

"For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up," she added, earning a standing ovation.

Actors and actresses turned out in black in solidarity with victims of Weinstein and numerous other figures exposed by the harassment and abuse scandal, including Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner and Dustin Hoffman.

And the overall message was a call for continued change. "People are aware now of a power imbalance. It's led to abuse in our industry. (...) It's everywhere," Meryl Streep, who is vying for a Globe for her work in media drama "The Post," told E! network on the red carpet.

AUTHENTIC VOICES

Fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis added: "It's all of these women just embracing their authentic voices and standing in solidarity with each other."

Seth Meyers, making his debut as Globes host, opened the show with joke after joke about Hollywood's post-Weinstein reckoning.

"It's 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn't. It's going to be a good year," the late night NBC funnyman said.

"For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to hear your name read out loud."

BIG NIGHT FOR 'BIG LITTLE LIES'

While many fields were wide open, James Franco ("The Disaster Artist") was always a shoo-in to win best actor in a musical/comedy movie.

Actress Meryl Streep with head of National Domestic Workers Alliance Ai-jen Poo arrive for the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on January 7, 2018. PHOTO | AFP

Franco — who also directed the film about Tommy Wiseau's flop-turned-cult-hit "The Room" — gave a shoutout to his brother and co-star Dave, telling the gathered celebrities: "I love him more than anything. Thanks to my mother for giving him to me."

On the small screen, HBO's "Big Little Lies" scooped up a rare trio of acting awards for Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern.

Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, California on January 7, 2018.PHOTO | AFP

"I hope we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them," said Kidman, who was named best actress in a limited series for her role as an abused wife in the show.

Dern urged Hollywood to support survivors of abuse and to promote restorative justice. "May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture's new north star," she said.

Actors Viola Davis and Julius Tennon at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, California on January 7, 2018.PHOTO | AFP

"The Handmaid's Tale" followed up its Emmys night glory, when it won four statuettes, by beating perennial awards juggernaut "Game of Thrones" to the Globe for best TV series.

Its star Elisabeth Moss also took home the prize for best actress in a drama, and thanked Margaret Atwood, who wrote the best-selling dystopian novel on which the Hulu series was based.

Actors Elisabeth Moss and Samira Wiley attend the Golden Globe Awards after-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.