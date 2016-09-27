Road contractors to be paid Sh17bn this week, says Macharia

By EDWIN OKOTH

The government is set to pay Sh17 billion owed to road contractors this week, a move set to pump renewed liquidity in the construction sector.

Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia told Smart Company that the money owed to road contractors has been released and should be able to hit the accounts any time from this week, a move that will make a huge relief to contractors heavily owed by the government.

“Just before the budget in June this year, we made a comprehensive list of all contractors and what we owed them which was adding up to Sh17 billion. We had a cabinet sitting and all ministries were directed that the first cash received in this financial year from the exchequer be used to clear the pending bills owed to road contractors,” Mr Macharia said.

“I can confirm that all pending bills by the ministry to road contractors will have been cleared by the end of this week.”

The payments will be the second huge settlement after clearance of another Sh26 billion owed to local and foreign contractors in November last year.

There was an outcry from the road builders who blamed delayed completion of projects on late payments from government as they struggled to access capital from the banks to fund the huge infrastructural projects.

Last year’s payments were done in a stretch of four weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta intervened. An arrangement was made to have Treasury disburse Sh1.5 billion every week to pay the road contractors, a move that flopped when the government had cash shocks before the end of the year.

The move to pay contractors is also meant to save the government heavy surcharge as Treasury moves to change procurement rules to speed up settling of public bills.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, has proposed that suppliers and contractors be entitled to interest charged at market rates on late payment for goods or services delivered.

With commercial banks currently charging 14.5 per cent per annum on their loans, the national government’s volume of pending bills — which nearly tripled to Sh43.2 billion in the fiscal year ended June 2015 — would attract Sh6.2 billion. Money owed to road contractors account for close to 50 per cent of these arrears.

“A procuring entity shall pay interest on the overdue amounts. The interest shall be in accordance with the prevailing commercial bank rates,” reads the draft regulations published by Mr Rotich.

Potential heavy demands

The rules are meant to enforce the newly-enacted Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (2015) which provides that entities which delay payments to suppliers will incur additional charges for each day past the due date.

The Sh17 billion payout will also put the government in potential heavy demands from more contractors when they invest the same funds in completing projects and earn certificates that need to be cleared as well.

“When we give them money, it means they will plough back in the projects and that means we will get more certificates and so we will need to ready more funds. That is not a bad thing for us because paying them out will have a huge effect in the construction supply chain which is good for the economy,” Mr Macharia said.

Delayed payments hurt suppliers who import most of the building materials and supply on credit. The delay also slow down the completion of critical infrastructure needed for economic growth as the country gears to achieve double digit growth.

The late payments of invoices to small businesses further stifle their expansion and push them to heavy debt as others crumble leading to lose of jobs.

The government has been keen on expanding infrastructure, a costly venture meant to change the road networks in the country. The government says plans to tarmac 10,000km of roads is still on course with 6,000km expected to be complete under the Low Volume Seal Roads Programme.