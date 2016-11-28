Sh15bn deal to link Kenya-Mauritius with cable

By JAMES KARIUKI

Broadband submarine cable operator Seacom has announced a Sh15 billion partnership with IOX CABLE for laying a new submarine cable between Kenya and Mauritius.

The new cable, which is expected to go live in early 2019, will give all local operators access to commercial broadband internet thereby helping Kenya enjoy faster and reliable connection from numerous players.

The statement said Mombasa is the preferred connection point for other undersea cables as it allows linking other countries to the broadband service.

“The cable will enable African and Indian business communities to connect seamlessly across a fast and reliable digital infrastructure, ranging from undersea cable to data centres and cloud platforms,” it said.

Seacom is a privately-owned company providing open access Internet bandwidth to commercial resellers in Kenya and across Africa, including individual businesses, network carriers and service providers.