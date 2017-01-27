Bon Appétit! Nairobi Restaurant Week is back

By MUTHONI MUCHIRI

More by this Author

Nairobi Restaurant Week, which is arguably one of the biggest highlights of the city’s culinary scene, kicked off on Thursday.

This year’s event will take place from January 26 to February 5, giving food lovers 10 days to explore the city’s finest restaurants and sample a diverse selection of culinary delights.

THE INTERESTING PART

What’s interesting about this years’ NRW is that restaurants will offer fixed-price menus for lunch and dinner whereby a majority of the restaurants will have a two-course lunch at Sh 950 and a three-course dinner with a complimentary beverage at Sh 1,950 (courtesy of the lovely folks at Pernod Ricard Kenya).

A selection of restaurants will also have dinner specials with a five-course meal and complimentary beverage at Sh 3, 950. No Njaanuary blues here!

ULTIMATE CULINARY EXPERIENCE

“Nairobi Restaurant Week is the ultimate culinary experience. It’s truly the perfect way to kick off the New Year and celebrate our blossoming restaurant scene,” said EatOut General Manager Michelle Slater during the launch

There will be over 60 participating restaurants this year, including Adega, Arbor, Cheka, Jiko at Tribe, Nyama Mama, Secret Garden, Ocean Basket, Tapas Bar, About Thyme, ArtCaffe, Masala Twist, News Cafe, Simba Saloon at the Carnivore, Brew Bistro and Lounge and many more.