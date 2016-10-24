HOT SPOT: After 40 Hotel

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

After 40 Hotel is hiding away on Market Street, as if too shy to come right out and play, announce its arrival and proceed to take over the sandbox. If you’re not looking for it, you won’t see the tall building with hanging trellises on every window from the street, because no one ever looks up into the sky when they are hurrying about in the CBD (which, of course, is how superheroes get away with flying over everything). But once you walk in you’ll be glad you did.

I was looking for somewhere to sit, and I have been passing this hotel entrance and surreptitiously ignoring it, but today it called my name. The first thing you notice when you walk in is a plaque on the side of the entrance with a Bible verse on it. This verse is special to the owner, and already sets the tone for how close to home this hotel is.

Artwork at After 40 Hotel. PHOTO| ABIGAIL ARUNGA

On the 10th floor, past the rooms and such, the lift opens to a lounge on one side, and the Willow Restaurant on the other. Done up in earthy reds, beiges and browns, Willow Restaurant is a small and clean restaurant that feels more like a dining room in someone’s house than a formal eatery; it feels more like a comfortable home, complete with vivid artwork. I walked in for the KES1000 buffet lunch, which was reasonably priced for soup, a small salad, food and fruit salad for dessert. This buffet is compact – beef medallion, chicken, two or so starches, the usual fare. You have to make sure to come early, though, because the food can run out. When I say early, I mean lunchtime timing, around 1 pm. The chef and wait staff are very obliging, however, and do agree to make, fresh, whatever has run out.