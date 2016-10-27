HOT SPOT: The Cheesecake Factory, Dubai Mall, Dubai

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

Once you get over how overwhelmingly huge and shiny Dubai is in general, and you narrow in your fascination to finding good food, then the Cheesecake Factory is a good deal after you have been walking round and round trying to peel your eyes away either from the aquarium, the humongous bookstore and the sales in every store.

A filling kale salad - kale, pecans, grapes, cheese - all the good stuff and more. PHOTO| ABIGAIL ARUNGA

For a Kenyan who likes Greenview, the Cheesecake Factory is the perfect place to fulfil your search for the correct portion of food that should be given to a customer. The one up on Greenview, obviously, is the rapid and conscientious service.

The nacho starter platter. PHOTO| ABIGAIL ARUNGA

The Cheesecake Factory menu is predominantly American, and so the starters (and extensive menu) is oriented in that direction: from nachos and steady free refills for any sodas you have, to steaks, burgers, pastas, combos, and of course, cheesecake. The booths are reminiscent of a Texas Corral-like setup, separated and pushed against the corners with a wider family style seating area in the middle and as you walk in through the doors, as well as a dim, yellow-hued lighting which you will see in the pictures, fortunately or unfortunately.

The best bread I have had in a long time: sourdough. With butter, of course. PHOTO| ABIGAIL ARUNGA