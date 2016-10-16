Pointzero Coffee: Unexpected gem in the city

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

Nestled right next to the imposing Nyayo House on Posta Road lies Pointzero Café.

There it is as you go through the entrance towards the Nairobi Gallery that is home to some of Nairobi’s most important artistic exhibits and collections, such as The Story of Joseph Murumbi (Kenya’s second vice president) and the ‘Take Nairobi For A Day’ event, which seeks to educate Kenyans on historically significant streets in the city as they walk through it.

Pointzero Café exterior with potted plants and assorted foliage. PHOTO | ABIGAIL ARUNGA

Pointzero Coffee serves simple coffees, in a bid to promote Kenya’s rich and heady coffee culture, sandwiches, and cakes, and every so often have a special coffee of the day on display. The service is very friendly, and the décor is done up in classic Ankara, providing a welcoming shade against the blazing October sun with its tent-like covering.

Pointzero Café interior. PHOTO | ABIGAIL ARUNGA

Why Pointzero, you ask? A little research shows that this is the point from which all distances from Nairobi to wherever are measured – to the equator, to Isiolo, to Cairo, to Cape Town. And yes, it has been around for quite a bit – it just took a mishap at Nyayo House to discover it. And now I am passing on the good news.

Mocha and a slice of yummy lemon cake at the Pointzero Cafe. PHOTO | ABIGAIL ARUNGA

I do find the portions of coffee to be a bit small.