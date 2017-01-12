PLACES: Que Pasa, Karen

Thursday January 12 2017

The steak was soft and tasty enough, though I

The steak was soft and tasty enough, though I feel like the portions are a bit small. PHOTO| ABIGAIL ARUNGA 

In Summary

  • The steak was soft and tasty enough, though I feel like the portions are a bit small.
  • I remember thinking the menus were a bit dirty, but the service was pleasant as well, so that was fine.

Advertisement
By ABIGAIL ARUNGA
More by this Author

Everyone tends to rave about Que Pasa but I always feel like it is too far to go if you don’t have a little time to spare to go all the way to Karen. If you do, however, it isn’t a bad place to go – there is a bit of privacy if necessary in the little nook Que Pasa has in the corner, although I find the tables a bit too low for comfort. The bar downstairs is a bit closer to the road and this a bit noisier, but the area in the middle of both of those, the main seating area, has a higher ceiling, pleasant ambience and good music. I generally like the wooden, hand-hewn feel of the place, and the specials written on the blackboard, as well as the lack of an actual door into the restaurant.

The upstairs seating area at Que Pasa. PHOTO|

The upstairs seating area at Que Pasa. PHOTO| ABIGAIL ARUNGA

I had a burger and my companion had steak. The burger was good though only slightly underwhelming – I believe there was an ingredient they promised on the menu that they skipped out. The steak was soft and tasty enough, though I feel like the portions are a bit small. I remember thinking the menus were a bit dirty, but the service was pleasant as well, so that was fine.

The main dining area at Que Pasa. PHOTO|

The main dining area at Que Pasa. PHOTO| ABIGAIL ARUNGA