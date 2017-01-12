PLACES: Que Pasa, Karen

Everyone tends to rave about Que Pasa but I always feel like it is too far to go if you don’t have a little time to spare to go all the way to Karen. If you do, however, it isn’t a bad place to go – there is a bit of privacy if necessary in the little nook Que Pasa has in the corner, although I find the tables a bit too low for comfort. The bar downstairs is a bit closer to the road and this a bit noisier, but the area in the middle of both of those, the main seating area, has a higher ceiling, pleasant ambience and good music. I generally like the wooden, hand-hewn feel of the place, and the specials written on the blackboard, as well as the lack of an actual door into the restaurant.