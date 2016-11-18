By DOROTHY KWEYU

More by this Author

Book title: Daughter of Three Worlds: An Education on Values

Author: G. Wakuraya Wanjohi

Year of publication: 2016

Number of pages: 344

When her first ‘significant other’ drowned exactly three months before their planned wedding day in 1956, she did not tie the knot with a new partner until after 13 years. And when she wrote her autobiography, G. Wakuraya Wanjohi dedicated it to both men.

The dedication is a statement about some of the author’s most cherished values: loyalty and faithfulness. Sixty years since Wakuraya Wanjohi, née Geertje Buis, lost Gert Westervelt, she states of the man continues to inspire her. He would have been 97 this year.

And yet that candid declaration has not diminished Wakuraya’s devotion to her husband, Gerald Wanjohi. He “has accompanied me with love and respect on the greater part of my journey”, she writes.

The declarations speaks not only of Wakuraya’s loyalty to the two men; it also attests to the maturity of her husband, who would be expected to be jealous.

It is evident throughout Daughter of Three Worlds that loyalty is treasured by Wakuraya. Her loyalty to Gert Westervelt is further shown by the fact that until her would-have-been mother-in-law died in 1969 — 13 years after Gert Westervelt drowned — they maintained contact.

The book is strewn with numerous cases of lifelong friendships. A notable example is that of her high school friends Ineke, Ali (short for Aleida) and Janneke, with whom she struck friendship when they were 11-to-12 years old. Wakuraya is now 84 and although they are separated by three continents — Europe, Africa and Australia — they remain in touch. What a testimony to the virtue of friendship in our use-and-dump world.

Perhaps because of the author’s age, there is an intrepid tone about the book, which the current ‘don’t care’ generation would balk at. When you are in your 80s, you probably don’t care what others think about you, hence Wakuraya’s sharing of some of the struggles she faced in abstaining from sex before marriage.

CONVENIENT RELATIONSHIPS

Wakuraya talks of her ‘rude shock’ when she found herself in a rented flat whose official tenant had a boyfriend that had not been declared to her in advance. Says the author, who was working at McGill University in Canada: “No doubt this kind of situation was not uncommon among students but it was not something I felt comfortable with.” When she complained, the woman she was sharing the flat with told her point-blank that “it was her own business with whom she wished to live”.

Our youth, some of who live in convenient relationships with partners on various university campuses (newspaper exposés have even associated some with the infamous Koinange Street), would find it hilarious that Wakuraya, then 32, opted to move out. But then the author was born and raised in the Dutch Reformed Church (Calvinist), and when her family settled in Canada, they joined the Christian Reformed Church, which continued to shape her morals and behaviour.

Daughter of Three Words is not devoid of humour, though. An example is when a five- or six-year-old boy sized up the then 32-year-old woman and asked if she was married. When the author replied ‘No’, the little fellow threw in his lot: “When I grow up, I will marry you.”

Wakuraya also jokes about a blind date arranged by a friend and they ended up having a drink in a bar. “It was the first time that I set foot inside a drinking place but the sky did not fall down.” It’s interesting that the pressure on women to marry young was not exclusive to Kenyans — an expectation that was immortalised in Daudi Kabaka’s hit, Msichana wa Elimu. The song lampoons highly educated women without husbands.

That patriarchal expectation was reignited recently when Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said: “My wife belongs to my kitchen” — a statement that raised international furore. The president said he was only joking.

Wakuraya did eventually get married — to Gerald Wanjohi — then a Kenyan student, who was pursuing his PhD in Philosophy in a Canadian university where she was a librarian. But it was not a walk-over. Although her family had no problem with Gerald being African, such was religious intolerance that they were alarmed that she was marrying a Catholic.