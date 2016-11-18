By GODWIN SIUNDU

More by this Author

Yet again, Kenyans got emotionally involved in the just-ended US presidential elections, in which Donald Trump delivered the ultimate sucker punch to the Clintons and the Obamas, the media, and the pollsters, all in one fell swoop that has left the world reeling in shock.

The sombre mood in the Department of Literature at the University of Nairobi and in the Senior Common Room on the morning of Wednesday last week was both a reflection of a worldwide feeling and an anticlimax of what has been a global pastime in the recent past: that of labelling Donald Trump in all imaginable negatives. The all time racial bigot, the most unapologetic male chauvinist, and the most arrant cynic grabbed, after all else, the highest political prize in the world.

The supreme irony in Trump’s victory was that it validates Barack Obama’s pronouncements eight years ago, when he delivered his victory speech at Grant Park, Illinois. As watery eyes watched from all over the world, Obama declared that “if there is anyone out there who still doubts that America is a place where all things are possible; who still wonders if the dream of our founders is alive in our time; who still questions the power of our democracy, tonight is your answer.” America, yet gain, echoed that answer when it handed Donald Trump the presidency, preferring him to the more experienced, graceful and more polished Hillary.

Trump’s victory made nonsense of the works of many pollsters, media practitioners, and political analysts. It was a kick in the teeth for “political correctness” – how many Trump supporters had been muted by the impulse to sound and appear politically correct? – yet a sad reminder that the world, as Professor Okoth Okombo thinks, has become increasingly inward looking.

MASCULINE CRISIS

To say that Trump won against all odds is to latch on a tired cliché, but in the circumstances, it is difficult to imagine and use an original yet apt description of the barriers that Trump had to scale on his way to the white house. The media practically lynched him alive, pollsters gave him no hope, fellow Republicans were ashamed of him, while his main opponent and her patrons disdained him with unrelenting ruthlessness. Yet, America being a place where all things are possible, it is US President Donald Trump that we are talking about.

So, what has literature got to do with it? The fact that literature has been a canvas on which gender wars have been imagined, and fought, came out clearly both in the campaigns as it did in the psychoanalytical dimensions that were first dramatised in the classical Greek tragedy, Oedipus the King.

It is possible that, in rejecting Hillary, Trump’s supporters were propelled by a latent Oedipal drive that views the president as a father figure, who cannot be replaced by a mother figure, however competent or experienced she may be.

Related to this is the pervasive sense of masculine anxiety, particularly among the white males in America, who have over time witnessed the increasing weakening of their perceived supremacy through progressive gains by other groups, including blacks, women, immigrants, and sexual minorities.

By this logic, the white males’ fear of the non-white Other is actually lesser than their fear of the woman. Picture this. In 2008, the white democrats were subjected to a masculine crisis when they had to choose between a white woman and a black man. They grudgingly gave it to the black man.

This was the latest of concessions in a series that began during the civil war period, through to the civil rights era of the 1960s, when the white males in America — with skinhead racists among them — lost the right to be legally racist.

In a way, therefore, the Hillary-Trump duel was the last frontier in the battle of the sexes in America, one in which the white male opted to salvage his masculine pride by handing a theoretically better candidate defeat, only made worse because the ultimate victor, the vulgar, polarising and bigoted Trump, doesn’t have much that can be said in his praise. Except, perhaps, that he was a more effective story teller and oral artist to his supporters.

Further, Trump’s victory speaks to something at the heart of the so-called American dream, whose underbelly was scathingly exposed by Arthur Miller in his unforgettable drama in Death of a Salesman. Whether Trump’s victory portends the death of America’s proverbial dream is yet to be seen, but it points at the scary possibility that its core creed may not only destroy an individual, as it did Miller’s Willy Loman, but the entire country.