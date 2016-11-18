BUKENYA: Four years later, Imbuga’s voice remains unsilenced

By Austin Bukenya

More by this Author

As you read this, it will be almost four years to the day since Francis Imbuga died. Four years can look like a long time or a short time, depending on who is looking at it.

As Imbuga’s fellow playwright, Bill Shakespeare, puts it in As You Like It, time moves at different speeds for different people in dissimilar situations. For me, the four years since Imbuga’s departure are a long and a short time.

It is long in the sense that I still cannot believe that for all these days we have not seen that ever-jolly face, heard the resonant, comforting baritone or revelled in the irrepressible laugh of FDI (Francis Davis Imbuga).

But the “thug”, as he endearingly called those he warmly loved, never allowed us to look at him as anyone special, even after he became a household name and an undisputed East African literary icon.

In this day and age of neurotic self-glorification, where we insist on wrapping ourselves up in every shred of real or imagined status, Imbuga was determined to be just himself, and to treat everyone with polite but relaxed respect.

Our status-conscious colleagues sharply criticised Imbuga for his inclination to sit down and have a “swallow”, as he called a drink, with anyone, anywhere. But to him, everyone, whether professor, student or grass-cutter, was simply “chief”, and he would deal with everyone on perfectly equal, human terms.

AVERSION TO STIFF IDEOLOGIES

I never found out, though, if he had a feminine form for “chief”. I certainly heard him use “thugess” as the counterpart of his “thug” endearment.

This characteristic of taking to people and dealing with them without fuss was what I found most attractive about Imbuga.

Endowed with an exceptionally sharp and incisive mind, Imbuga displayed an almost disconcerting casualness in his approach to intellectual debates.

I remember once seriously differing with him in a discussion of Soyinka’s Kongi’s Harvest. I was writing a review of the play for a theatre programme and I told Imbuga I was suggesting that Kongi is actually about the conflict between power and authority.

Imbuga thought that I was either splitting hairs or simply playing around with words. I tried to explain that the relationship between Oba Danlola, the traditional ruler, and Kongi, the post-colonial President, was a conflict between the time-hallowed credibility of the past and the coercive intolerance of the present.

There was an awkward silence between us after the exchange and then Imbuga said, I think, “Well, you can write what you want,” and we each concentrated on our “swallows”. That was way back in the early 1980s, and we were at our old Senior Common Room bungalow at Kenyatta University.

But what I learnt from the incident, and from other interactions with the maestro, was that he had an aversion to stiff, formalistic speculations and ideologies. Instead, he preferred a practical down-to-earth approach to problems, grounded in real-life experiences.

This may sound obvious today. But it was not so in the 1970s and early 1980s, when we were graduate students and debutant academics. Particularly at the University of Nairobi, where Imbuga was struggling to find a foothold, “correctness” of ideology, especially of the socialist-Marxist kind, was almost an absolute necessity for acceptance.

That Imbuga was able to negotiate his way through the system without submissively subscribing to it, is a mark of the subtlety and assertive strength of his mind. Credit should also go to some of his mentors, especially the Ghanaian poet and playwright, Joe de Graft, who was a Unesco visiting expert at University of Nairobi in the mid-1970s.

This good-humoured scholar, who ended up becoming a lifelong friend of Imbuga, was instrumental in guiding him through sensible ways of producing so-called “committed” literature without indulging in sloganeering.

TEXTBOOK SUBJECTS

But I am dwelling too much on the past. I said earlier that the four years since Imbuga journeyed to “Afterafrica” could also be regarded as a very short time.

This is mainly because of the continuing relevance and urgency of the messages in most of his major plays.

The materialistic greed (what size of potato), the Mulili-like nepotism and cronyism and the megalomaniac “Boss” mentality of our public systems, satirised in Betrayal, are not things of the past. Nor is Tumbo’s politics of the stomach, as one French commentator has described corruption in our countries. In Uganda, there is an oft-expressed desecration of the national motto, “For God and my country”, as “For God and my stomach”.

The ruthless jostling for office whenever there is a prospect for ascent to power is as vivid and as relentless today as it was when Imbuga penned The Successor, obviously inspired by the (other) Kenyatta succession. I wish Imbuga’s performance as Oriomra, the Iago-like villain, in the premiere of that play had been videotaped for posterity.

A recent national election a few thousand miles away from here (but ever so close), reminded me of the tussle between Jumba and Rosina, in Aminata, for the stool, the chair, of the village head. In the play, Rosina wins, but the result of the election highlighted, among other things, the prevalence of the machismo of the Jumba-Ababio type, even in the so-called most advanced societies.

Most importantly, the ethnic tensions and the cross-cultural illiteracy portrayed in The Return of Mgofu are not mere subjects for textbooks. They are uncomfortable realities with which we are still living today, as my friend and colleague Tom Odhiambo illustrated in a recent article.

As we head into 2018 and all that, we would do well to remember and note The Return of Mgofu, and endeavour to avoid a return of the decade-old events that inspired it.