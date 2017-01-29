Germany’s top actress, filmmaker talks movies and staying power

By KINGWA KAMENCU

More by this Author

German actress, writer and director Natja Brunckhorst was recently in town for a scriptwriting and directing workshop with local film makers, a programme coordinated by One Fine Day Films.

For people who’ve been following German and European film for the past half decade, her name is one they may have come across. Making her entry into German cinema at the young age of 14 in the movie, Christiane F, in which Natja starred as the lead character alongside the late musician David Bowie, the film went on to achieve cult status, establishing her as a national celebrity and catapulting her into the A-list of German actors.

“I didn’t know I wanted to be in the film world, it just happened to me – I was picked off the school yard. They were searching for Berlin girls who were thin. The movie was Christiane F which became a big film around the world.”

Getting into the film world might have been accidental for Natja, but that did not prevent her from enjoying it and staying for 36 years and making more than 24 movies.

This accidental entry and staying power brings up the question: Are artists born or made?

“I think there’s space for everyone in the world. The hardest thing is for anyone to find their place in the world. To know, what are your talents, what is your place. Sometimes it takes longer, sometimes it takes a short time. It took long for me in terms of being a writer.”

NEXT BIG THING

Of the 24 movies under her belt, Natja feels a more special connection to WIe Feuer und Flamme, which won the 2001 German Film Award for Best Screenplay. A common theme in most of her writing, is the exploration of a character going against the mainstream. One of her scripts, Waterbabies, which I had the opportunity to read when she was here, revolves around a group of people who, due to their genetic make up are not equipped to live in the regular world, and what they end up doing so as to survive.

Is film making an easier venture in Germany than in Kenya? Where do film makers get funding for their movies? “We all have this question all the time. Film would be so nice if it didn’t need money. But there are some structures in Germany where you could ask the state for funding. But you have to talk to the TV stations first. Some filmmakers do it all on their own.”

The highest movie budget she has worked with has been 4 million Euros, the equivalent of about Sh450 million.

Natje admits that while, even in Germany, making films is not all sun and glory, the important thing is to keep telling stories. And why tell stories? “If one has food and clothes and something to live on, the next thing people want is stories. The soul likes to learn and it learns by story-telling. So what we present them is food for the soul. For me it’s very important to make good food for the soul. Not just food with excessive sugar and empty calories, but something nourishing.”

What advice would she give to aspiring film makers? “Start as an intern or a volunteer. Serve the coffee, run the errands, help out in the small tasks. Prove that you’re reliable, do what is needed. If you are a writer, look for other writing groups, look for the producers looking for writers.”

February sees one of Natja’s films premiere at the 2017 Berlinale. She is also in the middle of negotiating financing for a major feature film. “If it happens, the plan is to shoot it in August or September. I just finished directing a TV piece. And as for writing, I’m always writing and only after do I sell the scripts.”.

One thing she is big on is the importance of being ready to fail. “You should be ready to fail. You should be ready to run in the wrong direction. Give creativity time and space.”