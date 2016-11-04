Meet the Sheng voice behind Hollywood action movies

By MAGDALENE WANJA

His voice is unmistakable — a booming, humorous voice that explains what is going on in an action movie, in Sheng, never mind that sometimes he spices up the plot.

Little is known about the man behind the voice in hundreds of voiced-over action movies. For more than 10 years, DJ Afro Amigos, real name James Muigai, has made a name for himself among movie lovers, especially those from poor backgrounds. Whether a movie is in English, Chinese or Indian, he will break it down and humorously voice it over in Sheng, or sometimes in Kikuyu.

In real life, Muigai wears a serious look much removed from his movie voice. Yet the movie lovers in those makeshift halls in informal settlements and houses simply can’t get enough of him.

His voiced-over movies are now even viewed on local television stations.

“Ten years ago, we could not record a voice over due to lack of television,” he says. “I had to commentate live in a video shows in Kiserian and Rongai on the outskirts of Nairobi. These shows were very popular then.”

He was always invited by video show operators, who would then pay him according to the nature of the movie, its duration and the turnout of the audience.

GOING VIRAL

“Once I was axed on the spot after some clients complained that I had lied on the sequence of events. My gigs dried up after this and work became harder to come by.”

After struggling for a year, he moved to Nakuru, where a friend offered him his equipment for a small fee.

“When I moved to Nakuru, I had nothing apart from my talent and passion. This friend offered me recording equipment and a TV set at a small fee,” he said.

After saving for a year, Muigai bought his own equipment. He then ordered for a daily supply of movies, which he would first watch before infusing his audio.

“I usually wake up very early in the morning to watch movies,” he says. “I can watch up to 10 movies before I decide which one to work on, based on my intended audience.”

The 30-year-old once wanted to join the army, but gave up after several unsuccessful attempts. He then started watching free films by Factual Films that always had a resident commentator.

“I used to attend the open-air film shows to listen to the commentator. I wanted to emulate him.”

When Mel Gibson released Apocalypto in 2016, Muigai gave it a local flavour and it went viral.

He is happy that his movies are usually watched across the borders. “Some people tell me that they make a living through selling my movies. This usually melts my heart,” he says.

His popularity has enabled him to land various MC gigs at home and in Tanzania.