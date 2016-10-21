Pastor’s book explores the challenges of modernity

By GRACE KINYA

Title: Nakisa, I Love You…

Author: Dr. Elijah K. Mbogori

Reviewed by Grace Kinya

The 158-page novel Nakisa I Love You... tells the story of Mzee Mwendeza, a respected elder, his dutiful wife Nyakwetu and their only daughter, the ravishing Kathy Nakisa as they face various challenges at their home in Mwendaketu village.

The story is set before and after independence in 1963, a period of Kenya’s history characterised by rapid modernity and newness.

It highlights the challenges faced with the introduction of Christianity with Nyakwetu being a follower of the new religion and Mzee Mwendeza of the old religion.

It also covers themes of youth joblessness, corruption and moral decay in society, issues that are still faced today.

The story develops as Nakisa is accepted to secondary school in the city that provides freedom and interesting characters such as Mapenzi Beauty, Nakisa’s wealthy and relationship-experienced classmate. She is simply trouble and an eye opener for Nakisa on what life could be. But Nakisa eventually settles for Joe Tabana, a handsome village mate who follows her to the city and pleads for her hand.

YOUTHFUL ASPIRATIONS

The characters feel real and the story keeps us guessing what will be the fate of the romance. Younger readers will love the book because of the relatable youthful characters and their tribulations.

The novel is filled with rich language that makes the story even more enjoyable.

“It was a cry of a tormented soul and body, with no one to neither comfort nor placate. The birds with a melodious song accompanied the tormented and agonising cry, unaware of the whole scene. They continued their flutter and melody.”

Older readers who enjoy reading Ngugi wa Thiongo’s books will find this book an interesting read as it has a rural setting and similar themes yet it is more modern.

This is the first novel by Dr Elijah K. Mbogori.

His previous books include non-fiction titles such as Journey in Spirituality, Stress Management, Emotional Healing, My Prayer Oh! God, Overcoming Bereavement, and How To Make Money, among others.

He is a pastor and counsellor with a PHD in mental health from Aberdeen University and a former principal of St. Paul’s University and Bethany College.