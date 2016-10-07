By Austin Bukenya

Prof Micere Githae Mugo has always fascinated me primarily because of the incisiveness of her intellect and the felicitous fluency of her expression.

This is to pre-empt the attacks of those who automatically assume that all males are chauvinistic pigs, eternally bound to objectify women by dwelling on “irrelevancies”. That said, I dare to report that, among Micere Mugo’s contemporaries at Makerere, like Timothy Wangusa and Okelo Oculi, she is remembered for both her sophisticated elegance and her intellectual brilliance.

I cannot vouch for Micere’s impact at Makerere, as I was a year behind her class, and mostly on the Dar campus anyway. But, as I have said elsewhere, it is quite acceptable to appreciate our brothers’ and sisters’ all round qualities, physical, mental and intellectual, without being sexist.

Those who are unable to pay or receive a decent compliment appropriately are simply socially uneducated. Usually these are cases of gender insensitivity or plain inoracy, the inability to use the spoken word adequately.

Indeed, it was with oracy and orature that Professor Mugo startled me earlier this week. This was not because I was ignorant of most of what she was saying. As a matter of fact, a significant part of her poetic discourse was about my late teacher and mentor, Pio Zirimu and — surprise, surprise — me.

It all started with my missing this year’s Nairobi International Book Fair, an event I love with an almost religious fervour. My absence meant that I missed out on all the usual interaction and socialisation with fellow bookworms and “bookaholics” who congregate at the Sarit for the occasion.

One of these was Dr Henry Chakava, who had an autographed copy of the volume of essays, Coming of Age: Strides in African Publishing, for me. The essays were published in honour of his 70th birthday, and duly laud him as an icon of African publishing.

Missing me at the Book Fair, Chakava dispatched the book to my Makerere address, and I started thumbing through it as soon as it landed on my desk. I was awed by the distinguished company of authors, scholars and publishers who contributed to the volume. The publishers include James Tumusiime, media mogul and founder CEO of Uganda’s Fountain Publishers, Walter Bgoya of Tanzania’s Mkuki na Nyota and James Currey, one of the founders of Heinemann’s African Writers Series.

Did I tell you I had a lunch on James Currey in London in 1972, discussing a book which I am yet to submit to him? Well, there is no need to despair. James is still publishing, under his own brand, and I am still writing.

ACADEMIC AND ARTIST

Among the distinguished academics who contributed essays, I particularly noted Cameroonian Prof Francis Nyamnjoh, my dear sister and avid reader Prof Emilia Ilieva of Egerton University and Princeton’s Simon Gikandi, with whom I recently celebrated 50 years of Lawino at Makerere.

David Maillu, in his inimitable style, is one of the prominent representatives of the literary artists. But then, also appearing are Micere Githae Mugo and Ngugi wa Thiongo. Need we say more? I suppose I have to apologise to Ngugi and Micere for not mentioning them earlier, since they are as much academics as they are artists.

Anyway, what really bowled me over was Micere Mugo’s essay, in the collection, headed “African Orature: Back to the Roots”. Mugo subtitles her piece “an orature epic in prose poetry”, and that is what it is, in thoroughly convincing style.

It is a huge tapestry of the agonising struggle of East African intellectuals and artists, especially in the literary field, to define and assert themselves in the heady two decades after political independence. That is the epic, the gigantic dimension of the action, which included the abolition of the “English” Departments at Makerere and Nairobi.

The orature and the poetry come out in the style of Mugo’s narrative. Though presented in apparently continuous prose, the article pulsates with a distinctly lyrical and metered rhythm. Each of the first four paragraphs of the essay, for example, starts with the time signal “when”, thus marking them as symmetrical “verses” of a poem.

“When we salute daughters and sons of Africa,” declaims Mugo, “who sheltered African Orature from the protracted drought of colonial education…/ “When we celebrate daughters and sons of Africa who reclaimed her, the original home of all humankind...”

Obviously, too, the tone is strikingly oratorical, manifesting the skilful use of the spoken word. Mugo, the oral poet, uses a variety of devices, such as invocations and refrains, to convey this mode.

HUMBLED BY PRAISE

She also adopts orature as the dominant symbol of African self-assertion, and FESTAC 77 as one of the high moments of that self-assertion. FESTAC was, of course the Festival of African Arts and Culture, held in Lagos in early 1977, where we first unveiled the concept of oracy and orature.

Now, this is where my own humbling comes in. Mugo’s roll call of the “daughters and sons” who named Africa includes such giants as Amilcar Cabral, Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Ama Ata Aidoo and Pio Zirimu. Wole Soyinka, who suggested, in Mugo’s and my presence at FESTAC 77, that Kiswahili should be Africa’s continental language, is also listed.

Finding myself mentioned along such icons, in Mugo’s prose-poem, left me kinywa wazi (open-mouthed). As the Latins say, “non sum dignus (I am not worthy).” I certainly had never imagined that I belonged to what Mugo calls the East African School of Intellectuals at Makerere.

In any case, although Zirimu and I gave “oracy” and “orature” to the African Academia at FESTAC 77, it was ultimately the UoN scholars, like Ngugi and Mugo, who are primarily responsible for their propagation and popularisation. Zirimu died in Lagos, during the FESTAC itself, and I was too busy fleeing from Idi Amin to pay much attention to orature or any other academic matters.