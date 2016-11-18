Tolo Akivambo seeking greener pastures for his band in the city

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Freddy Tolo Akivambo is one of the few musicians in the country who can sing and play the guitar simultaneously. This, combined with his mastery of several local languages, has earned him a huge reputation in the music world across the country. The 48-year-old musician can speak 10 Kenyan languages, and Lingala.

Akivambo , who is also a music composer, started his career in 1997 in Eldoret town’s Langas estate when he joined Bana Lisanga band led by Simon Beru before leaving two years later to join Bana Kutana.

In the 2002, he joined the famous Jamnazi Africa led by Awilo Mike, Peter Daliti and Milton Ongoro.

In 2012, he left Jamnazi to form his own Jugodias band. The band landed a gig at Bel Cibo Restaurant within the Nakumatt shopping mall in Kakamega town. It stayed there for three years before recently parting ways with the club’s owner over payments.

Jugodias band, currently performing at Merica Hotel in Nakuru every Saturday, play a variety of genres of music. The band is on the lookout for a more permanent deal.

Among the members who formed the band are Julius Arogo Ochwondo, Godfrey Masheti and William Otieno alias Baba Zero, who was then a student at Moi University.

He has so far recorded four albums — Bandu Vapere, Barak Njom, Masaibu and the latest, Vugundu Vwenya Vene. Among the songs is one he composed in praise of ANC Party leader, Musalia Mudavadi.

The band is now composed of Yusuf Omar on vocals and drums, Benard Okoyana on the bass guitar, William Otieno on vocals and drums, Godfrey Masheti on the bass guitar and vocals and Ochieng Pioneer Opiyo on drums.

Akivambo is looking forward to releasing the first video of some of the songs including Serevita, Betty Kivala, Safari Mulimi and Vapere.