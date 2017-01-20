By KINGWA KAMENCU

Following in its tradition since its founding in 2008, One Fine Day Films now in partnership with Ginger Ink and DW Akademie has brought together writers and directors for an inaugural script writing workshop, known as the Brain Room.

While similar workshops have been held in the past, the Brain Room is a more advanced script writing workshop, focusing on practical writing which will lead to the production of a new movie set for release in 2018. It brings together writers and directors already active and experienced within the industry.

The 2017 Brain Room takes place from January 16 - 27 in Nairobi and is led by prolific German scriptwriter and director Natja Brunkhorst. Brunkhorst has experience of more than 36 years in the film industry. The Brain Room features workshop and development of script ideas, following which one story will be agreed upon for development to film.

In an industry poorly funded and plagued by continual threats of censorship and restriction, the Brain Room is a boost to the industry, ensuring the production of at least one Kenyan film of international standards every two years. Speaking of the programme’s aims, One Fine Day Films Managing Partner Sarika Lakhani said: “We want to transfer knowledge on how to run a professional international production. The production of the movie then provides an international platform on which local film makers can showcase their talent. The talent is here, it just needs to be fostered. We don’t need to teach what to tell, we just need to teach how to tell it.”

The projects ample annual budget which is close to half a million Euros (Sh55 million), one of the highest ever spent on local film, is the key reason that the venture is highly competitive among local filmmakers and getting an opportunity to be part of the group, highly coveted. The budget which though generous by local standards, is pocket change compared to Hollywood blockbusters.

It is, however, the reason that the quality of One Fine Day Films and Ginger Ink productions are undoubtedly world-class, their releases creating word-of-mouth buzz and frenzy among local and international audiences. Previous movies by the group include Something Necessary, Nairobi Half Life, Veve, Soul Boy and the soon to be launched Kati Kati.

The 2017 team of scriptwriters includes Brian Munene, Keith Ndenga Kinambuga, Kingwa Kamencu, Kimani Waweru, Wanjeri Gakuru, Chris Swai and Mugambi Nthiga. The directors meanwhile are Philippa Ndisi-Hermann, Likarion Wainaina, Ian Kithinji, Mark Wambui, Silas Miami and Kamau Wandungu.

Set to coincide with the inaugural Nbo (sic) Film Festival which kicks off on the January 26, Brain Room participants will also be present at the launch of Kati Kati,

One Fine Day Films most recent release, which has already scooped up the Prize of the International Federation of Film Critics for the Discovery programme at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. The Nbo Film Festival takes place at the end of January.

With funding and distribution often being mentioned as key challenges of movie production in Kenya, local movie makers dream of the day that they will be able to focus all their attentions to movie making, rather than doing it as a ‘side hustle’ which is the current situation.

Director Tosh Gitonga put it thus: “You have to figure something out, such as making documentaries, infomercials or commercials. This means that film making takes a bit of a back bench and therefore film makers in Kenya do not approach it as a first focus. It is relegated to spare time. To move forward, we need to come together as filmmakers and have one key organisation, rather than many disparate groups. The doctors have clout due to unity and speaking through one forum.”

One Fine Day Film workshops have trained over 1,000 filmmakers from 21 African countries in varied departments of the movie making process, in partnership with DW Akademie which is based in Germany. One Fine Day Films was founded by designer Marie Steinmann and producer Tom Tykwer.

In Nairobi, it partners with the local production house Ginger Ink. It is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Arri, and collaborates with Goehde Foundation.