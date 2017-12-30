FIT&FAB: Of New Year resolutions and why mine failed

By MARION MAINA

It’s about that time of the year when most of us start thinking about our New Year resolutions. I have been on that bandwagon for the longest time ever. Every year I join fellow enthusiasts in scribbling a list of action points for the coming year. They are usually very ambitious, optimistic and precise bulleted points which promise nothing short of a successful and productive year. Unfortunately, in the past few years,

half of my written resolutions have remained mere handwritten points on a piece paper while the others remain vaguely achieved. I bet am not the only one.

This year, I have purposed to do things differently even as I uphold the tradition of writing my New Year resolutions. I intend to change this narrative of listing action points and failing to implement them. It’s about time I started having functional resolutions if I am to become at least half the woman I aspire to be.

First, no more bullet points. They are simplistic with zero road map of how to get the resolutions met.

For instance last year one of my resolution was to start enroll for a Master’s Degree. That remains unachieved because politics affected my undergraduate graduation and I just graduated last week, a year after completing my exams.

Looking back, that bullet point would have been expressed as a plan to further my education such as researching on a viable masters degree course, listing universities that offer course, consulting with HELB on a payment plan for the course et cetera. Now it’s five days to end of the year and I will be striking that resolution off the list.

On Sunday afternoon I will be writing paragraphs of brief road maps detailing some of the things I hope to achieve at the end of 2018. I will replace my usual points with plans. Plans leave room for unforeseen circumstances since life is full of those.

Secondly, I will provide for quarterly evaluation of these resolutions. I am shuddering at the thought of this but if I am to achieve at least half of my resolutions I will need to monitor my progress. I cannot continue to write stuff down, take them to church for crossover mass then bury them until December to check which resolutions I full filled.

Lastly, I plan to share the resolutions with my boldest and most consistent critic and friend; my 20-year-old sister. Of my three big changes this year, this one is the most drastic. My sister is ruthless and will not hesitate to call me out when I veer off the path to achieving my set objectives. She will not shy off from referring to paragraph so and so of the resolutions while admonishing me. It is all done in love though and that softens it just a little.

I figured having an accountability partner, one with zero chills such as my wonderful sister, will go a long way in helping me keep eyes on the goal. More importantly, it will help me come up with SMART resolutions this year; simple, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound resolutions. Probably next year I will be bold enough to publish my resolutions and be held accountable by more people.

There’s one resolution though that I am willing to share with you. I plan to be happier in 2018. Of course am yet to have this written down as a paragraph on Sunday afternoon but it will include eating healthier, meeting and making new friends, reading more books, earning more income and spending more time with the special people in my life.

I wish you a prosperous new year 2018 and all the best as you get down to making your own resolutions.

