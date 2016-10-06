Victoria Beckham in Kenya for Beyond Zero event

By AGEWA WAINAINA

Victoria Beckham is in Kenya to support the Beyond Zero campaign spearheaded by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Mrs Beckham, wife of English sportsman David Beckham, was in Kiambu County on Thursday accompanied by her son Brooklyn.

The UNAIDS goodwill ambassador was at Ngarariga Chief's Camp in Limuru during a Beyond Zero Campaign event.

She was received by Philomena Kabogo, Kiambu County Governor William Kabogo’s wife.

Mrs Beckham thanked Mrs Kabogo for the warm welcome and the excellent reception she received from local performers.

A mobile clinic and an ambulance was donated during the event.