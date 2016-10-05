Women entrepreneurs come full circle in colourful graduation

By NATION REPORTER

Thirty female entrepreneurs on Wednesday graduated from a mentorship programme partly sponsored by the US government.

The programme, called WECREATE, is a public-private partnership between the US Department of State’s Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs and StartUp Cup establishes physical entrepreneurial community centres in safe and centralised locations for women to gain access to the essential resources required for starting or growing businesses.

The WECREATE Kenya centre is one of the three centres announced by President Barack Obama during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Nairobi in July 2015.

The graduation brought together entrepreneurs, mentors and partner organisations dedicated to advancing economic growth through women’s entrepreneurship.

From blanket makers and costume designers to brewers, florists and bakers, the graduates were certainly not short on diversity.

The fresh graduates also got the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to the guests, amid applause and encouragement from their peers.

This was the second Cohort of the Startup Academy Flight entrepreneurs.

WECREATE stands for Women’s Entrepreneurial Centers of Resources, Education, Access and Training for Economic Empowerment.

