Dwayne Johnson was declared "sexiest man alive" by People magazine Tuesday, joining an elite club of chiselled charmers that includes Brad Pitt, Sean Connery and last year's winner David Beckham.

NBC's "Today" show announced the 44-year-old WWE champion and Hollywood star had received the title during its morning broadcast.

"I'm not quite too sure where we go from here. I've done it all, this is it," the Herculean actor, who stands at six foot five inches (196 centimetres), told People.

Johnson, nicknamed "The Rock" due to his strength in the ring and roughhewn features, is the latest in a long line of heartthrobs to be honoured since the inaugural title went to a 29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985.

At 245 pounds (111 kilograms), he is almost certainly the heaviest winner and, controversially, one of only two who have not been white, after Denzel Washington in 1996.

"Remember, sexy isn't something you 'try and be.' Sexy happens naturally when you're comfortable just being yourself," the father-of-two wrote on Instagram on Tuesday as he announced the honour.

It has been a good year for the veteran of 36 movies, who was named the world's highest paid film star in 2016 by Forbes magazine.

He is lending his voice to Disney animation "Moana," due for release on November 23, and will appear in a range of 2017 films including "Fast 8," "Baywatch," and "Jumanji," as well as the third season of his HBO comedy "Ballers."