Miss Puerto Rico lands Miss World 2016 crown

Tuesday December 20 2016

Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle (R) os Puerto Roco waves from the stage after winning in the Miss World 2016 pageant at the MGM National Harbor December 18, 2016 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. PHOTO | AFP

Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle (R) os Puerto Roco waves from the stage after winning in the Miss World 2016 pageant at the MGM National Harbor December 18, 2016 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. PHOTO | AFP 

In Summary

  • Crowned by Miss World 2015 Mireia Lalaguna of Spain, del Valle called it an "honour and a great responsibility" to represent her Caribbean homeland.
By AFP
OXON HILL,

Stephanie del Valle of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss World 2016 on Sunday, edging out runners-up from the Dominican Republic and Indonesia, and beauties from around the globe.

Del Valle, 19, is a brown-eyed brunette student who speaks Spanish, English and French, and hopes to get into the entertainment industry.

First runner-up was Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez of the Dominican Republic, followed by Miss World Indonesia Natasha Mannuela.

Contestants from Kenya and the Philippines also were in the final five.

