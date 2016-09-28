Rihanna's debuts stiletto sneaker in Paris

By AFP

PARIS

Before she even set foot on the Paris catwalk Wednesday singer Rihanna was making headlines with her second collection for Puma, sending supermodel Gigi Hadid off sprinting in a pair of stiletto sneakers.

In pictures released on Instagram, Hadid was shown running and jumping in high-heeled trainers in a long dress with a swimsuit-like bodice.

Another had her stretched out in a skin-tight body suit like a sprinter set to speed off down the track in the same white stilettos with the German brand's trademark black stripe.

The carefully choregraphed series of leaks to hog the maximum of social media attention, also hinted that the Barbadian star is finally bringing colour to her Puma x Fenty (ccrt) range, after a debut show based solely on black and white.

Another mustard and white tunic dress gives Hadid much more room for manoeuvre.

Behind-the-scenes videos show the 28-year-old star preparing for her Paris debut in a light pastel pink shift dress.

The show, in a mansion close to the Champs Elysee, will be streamed live on the rapper Jay-Z Tidal platform.

Rihanna's first collection for Puma was shown in New York last autumn and was heavy on sportwear and reworked jogging gear.

This is far from the first time that designers have given sneakers a bit of a life. Several has given them a high heel including New York-based Donna Karan in 2012.