Victoria's Secret takes 'Angels' show to home of lingerie

By AFP

US lingerie giant Victoria's Secret said Monday it will hold its next "Angels" show in Paris, the city that invented the concept.

It will be the first time the much-hyped annual lingerie show, which often features big name singers such as Rihanna, Taylor Swift or Justin Timberlake as well as the brand's stable of underwear models, will be held in the French capital.

The label said Brazilian models Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio, their American counterparts Lily Aldridge and Jasmine Tookes will walk the runway alongside Swede Elsa Hosk and Denmark's Josephine Skriver.

The show which "merges fashion, fantasy and entertainment", according to the organisers, will be shown on CBS television in the US on December 5.

But the brand refused to specify when the show will actually take place, and said the musical performers will be announced later.