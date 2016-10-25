Victoria's Secret takes 'Angels' show to home of lingerie
Tuesday October 25 2016
US lingerie giant Victoria's Secret said Monday it will hold its next "Angels" show in Paris, the city that invented the concept.
It will be the first time the much-hyped annual lingerie show, which often features big name singers such as Rihanna, Taylor Swift or Justin Timberlake as well as the brand's stable of underwear models, will be held in the French capital.
The label said Brazilian models Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio, their American counterparts Lily Aldridge and Jasmine Tookes will walk the runway alongside Swede Elsa Hosk and Denmark's Josephine Skriver.
The show which "merges fashion, fantasy and entertainment", according to the organisers, will be shown on CBS television in the US on December 5.
But the brand refused to specify when the show will actually take place, and said the musical performers will be announced later.
The "Angels" show has been held since 1995, traditionally in New York. However, it crossed the Atlantic for the first time in 2014 when it was held in London.