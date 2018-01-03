FIT&FAB : Want a good start in 2018? Try detoxing   

By MARION MAINA

My fitness journey continues to be a very liberating aspect of my life especially since I redefined why am on this path. I do it for me, to be healthy and to enjoy everyday life.

It is not bound to anyone’s timelines and I am at full liberty to slip and bounce back. One of these days we will talk about those “concerned” people

who greet you like, “ Now you have started getting fat again and the way you had cut weight nicely.” For now, don’t let such insensitive comments

tamper your enthusiasm as we start a new year of fitness and feeling fabulous.

After all the feasting and festivities, I would recommend that we take this first days of the year to detox. A detox is like a reset button setting the pace for the year that’s before us.

Every year I do a social detox and a food detox. The social detox is very easy as it involves evaluating the relationships and activities of the year ended so as to qualify their worthiness in the coming year.

WILL READ MORE BOOKS

For instance this year, I will read more books and watch less movies. I seem to be edified more by what I read than what I watch. I have watched way too many movies but I can’t seem to recall any that had a transformational impact on me.

There are also a few friendships that I will stop fighting for mainly because the common ground on which they were based is quickly disappearing. Bishop T.D Jake’s in a clip I came across urges us that we stop watering dead things. I am heading that advise and cutting loose dead relationships.

The food detox is a tad more difficult. It included switching to more vegetables and water as well as the dreadful yet helpful cabbage soup.

Some people detox on smoothies or intermittent fasting, I prefer cabbage soup detox. Basically, this includes having fruit salad for breakfast, garden salad (green salad) and cabbage soup for dinner. Here is my all-time fauvorite cabbage soup recipe;

INGREDIENTS

1 head of leafy cabbage

1 bell pepper

2 tomatoes / a bunch of cherry tomatoes

3 onions/ bunch of spring onions

3 cloves crushed garlic

A piece of grated ginger

2 stalks of diced celery

A pinch of pepper

A pinch of salt

METHOD

Place all the ingredients in a saucepan or pot.

Fill with water and bring to boil till all the veggies are cooked and tender.

Allow to cool before blending the soup.

Serve and enjoy.

In addition, consume at least two litres of infused water to further enhance the detox.

To infuse water simply soak a piece of ginger, sliced cucumber, lemons and mint leaves overnight in 2litres of water. Strain the mixture and sip the refreshing water throughout the day.

This has been my reset button to get me back on track after the holiday's festivities. I normally do it for a week or even five days before resuming my everyday low calorie diet.

Apart from food, holidays tend to interrupt our workout routine especially if you have to travel to upcountry and lack access to a gym or YouTube aerobics videos. In as much as you can carry your workout gear and go for a run in the countryside, it’s difficult to maintain the same tempo given the new environment and all.

My workout schedule was completely messed up over the holidays. I am a morning person, which means I prefer my workout a few minutes after dawn. Family get-togethers had us chatting late into the night quite regularly. Consequently, I would wake up way past sunrise with no motivation to hit the road for a jog.

This week, I have been taking a 5km power walk to slowly reintroduce morning workout routine to my body. After close to a month’s break, it is important to start off with light exercises lest you throw your body into shock.

It is a new year for each of us to continue on our journey with new resolve. Do not turn your slip ups into excuses. Let them challenge you into exploring a fitter and fabulous you in the coming months.

I wish you a happy new year full of joy and great health .

