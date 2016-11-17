By PETER LEFTIE

Turkana senator John Munyes and two Members of Parliament who defected from Ford Kenya are today expected to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee to show why they should not be subjected to a by-election.

Ford Kenya has summoned Mr Munyes and MPs Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga) and Nicholas Ngikor (Turkana East) to appear before the committee headed by retired judge Richard Kuloba today.

Letters reminding the senator and the two MPs to appear before the committee were dispatched yesterday.

“We write to you to show cause why your name should not be struck from the party register under provisions of section 14(3)(4) and (5a-e) of the Political Parties Act 2011and subsequent invocation of Article 113 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010,” read the letters.

“You officially and voluntarily decamped to Jubilee Party during its official launch on 10th September 2016 at Kasarani stadium, Nairobi,” the letters further state.

“Our conduct in all respects confirms that you defected to another political party under the provisions of section 14(3), (4) and (5a-e) of the Political Parties Act 2011 whose consequences and penalties are clearly stipulated thereof,” the letter concludes.

He asks Mr Munyes, Mr Ngikor and Mr Mwashetani to appear before his committee and show cause why they should not be “recalled for a by-election.”

During a recent party management committee meeting, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale who has been named deputy party leader made it clear that the party intended to expel the trio for disobeying the Ford Kenya constitution.

He explained that they had narrowed on the three because of their continued defiance of the party on whose ticket they were elected to Parliament.

"We have resolved that we create a disciplinary committee that should look into the conduct of some of our members that has been contrary to the constitution of Ford Kenya," said the Kakamega senator.

The party has however failed to explain why similar summonses are not being extended to other MPs who were elected on Ford Kenya’s ticket but have since defected to ODM, a sister party in the Cord coalition.

They include Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch and Awendo’s Jared K’Opiyo.