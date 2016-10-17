By COLLINS OMULO

The Kenya aviation industry regulator has implored the pilots union to reconsider its decision to go on strike, saying it will harm consumers and the industry.

This comes after Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) Secretary-General Paul Gichinga insisted that their planned indefinite strike will start as soon as their notice elapses on October 18.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Director-General Gilbert Kibe said the agency is committed to its role of ensuring a competitive and safe aviation industry and urged the parties involved in the impasse to come to an agreement and avoid a strike.

“We have learned about the intended strike by Kenya Airlines Pilots Associations and take note of the immense negative impact the strike will have to the aviation consumer and the aviation industry," the KCAA boss said.

The pilots’ union is protesting what it sees as mismanagement at Kenya Airways and is demanding the resignation of airline CEO Mbuvi Ngunze and chairman Dennis Awori for their roles in the fiasco.

The ripple effects of the intended strike have already been felt, with the beleaguered national carrier cancelling five flights to various African countries on Sunday as more than 500 outsourced staff engaged in a go-slow decrying poor wages.

On Friday, Industrial Court Judge Nduma Nderi, ruling on an urgent lawsuit brought by Kenya Airways, quashed the planned strike by restraining the union and its members from calling or participating in any industrial action, strike or a go-slow until the suit is heard and determined.

Mr Gichinga, however, scoffed at the order, insisting that nothing had changed and the strike was still on. He added that union members would hold a special meeting on Monday, October 17, to review the latest developments.

The ministry of Labour announced on Sunday that it had scheduled a meeting for October 17, between the two parties to thrash out a solution to the impasse.