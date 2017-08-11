By AGGREY OMBOKI

More by this Author

Kisii Central Ward ODM candidate who was allegedly kidnapped resurfaced on Thursday.

According to Kisii County Police Commander Harith Abdi, Mr Frank Mirina, who disappeared on Wednesday afternoon, sought assistance from a boda boda operator in Nyakach, Kisumu County, who took him to Pap Onditi Police Station.

INVESTIGATION

Police officers at the station took Mr Mirina to his home county on Thursday evening.

"We received a call from officers attached to Pap Onditi Police Station that the candidate had been brought to the station by a Good Samaritan," Mr Abdi said.

The county commander said his officers are pursuing crucial leads into the matter.

ABDUCTED

The ODM candidate, according to Mr Abdi, said he was hijacked by four people while riding a boda boda to Nyaribari Chache Constituency Tallying Centre in Kisii Town.

"Mr Mirina does not have any visible injuries even though he has claimed that he was beaten up by his abductors.

"He also told us the four men took away his mobile phone and wallet, which contained some cash after which they dropped him in a thicket in Nyakach," the police boss added.

ELECTORAL FRAUD

Speaking to journalists outside the Kisii County Police headquarters, Mr Mirina said that the abductors accosted him on Wednesday and forced him into their Toyota Probox vehicle and sped off.

He said he was on his way to the tallying centre to report alleged electoral malpractices.

"I was going to register a complaint regarding electoral malpractices when three men accosted me after ramming their Probox car onto the bike I had boarded.

"They forced [me] into the car after which they blindfolded and sandwiched me in the back seat as they sped away," the politician said.

THREATS

Mr Mirina said his abductors threatened him with dire consequences for daring to upset the political power structure in Kisii County by vying for the ward seat.

"My abductors told me that Kisii Town has its owners and that I should not think that I can assume its leadership so easily.

"They took me round several places and whenever they received or wanted to make phone calls, they could stop the vehicle, alight then return when done."

RIVALS

Mr Mirina said that the abductors did not give him any food or water, saying they at one time confined him in a room where they left him for several hours.

"I was locked in a room for several hours before my captors eventually returned and moved around with me the entire Wednesday night and Thursday morning."

Mr Mirina, who emerged second in the contest after losing to Jubilee's Kepha Mogaka, accused his 'enemies'.

"I suspect it was my political rivals who wanted to intimidate me into giving up my bid for the seat but they failed to dent my resolve to serve my people. I thank God that I escaped unharmed," Mr Mirina revealed.

POLITICS

He told the Nation that he would vie again in future.