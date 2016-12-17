Speaking to Nation.co.ke on phone, Kenya Airways Chief Executive Mbuvi Ngunze said the delays are not unusual.

By VINCENT ACHUKA

More by this Author

By ANITA CHEPKOECH

More by this Author

Several domestic flights were delayed Saturday leaving dozens of passengers stranded and angry.

The delays at major airports in country including, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Kisumu International Airport, have caused frustrations among customers.

Former President Mwai Kibaki was among passengers caught up in delays in Kisumu.

Kisumu County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim downplayed the reports that Mr Kibaki's flight had delayed, saying it was within the scheduled time.

"We cannot discuss the itinerary of a former head of state, but there was no much delay," he told Nation.co.ke on phone.

He however said there might have been delays for other flights at the airport.

Mr Kibaki's flight went took off at midday on Saturday, though it was scheduled to depart at 10:50 am according to timetable displayed at the airport.

He was returning to Nairobi from a function at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega.

Speaking to Nation.co.ke on phone, Kenya Airways Chief Executive Mbuvi Ngunze said the delays are not unusual.

"The turnaround times can tend to be longer than anticipated. During peak seasons like this it is normal to have rotational delays," he said.