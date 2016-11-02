Parliament can issue arrest warrant against governors, says DPP

By DENNIS ODUNGA

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Keriako Tobiko has said there is no reason why parliament cannot issue a warrant of arrest against governors who refuse to honour summons.

He said parliamentary committees enjoy powers of the high court and don't have to go through the DPP to enforce compliance. He asked lawmakers to operationalise article 125 of constitution to do away with current interpretation that those who defy summons must be taken through a court process.

"Parliament operates within strict timelines due to nature and urgency of its work," Mr Tobiko told the Senate public accounts committee Wednesday at parliament buildings.

The committee chaired by Prof Anyang' Nyong'o expressed disappointment that some governors have been seeking refuge in courts, when called upon to account for public funds.