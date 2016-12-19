'Presidential aspirant' to appear in court over Sh5m deposit

He also wants Cabinet secretaries nominated before even the elections in what he said would offer a full scrutiny of the government before assuming office.

By PATRICK LANG'AT

A man who recently announced his bid for the presidency in 2017 is set to appear before a Nairobi court today over a Sh5-million deposit.

Mr Cliff Odolo Mboya was arrested on Friday and held at the Kileleshwa Police Station over the weekend over Sh5 million that was deposited into his bank account.

Authorities have raised queries over the source of the funds deposited into his Housing Finance bank account in January.

He will be charged before a Milimani courts on Monday, police sources at the station told the Nation.

But Mr Mboya has now written to Housing Finance Group, where the funds were deposited, to protest his innocence.

ABNORMAL DEPOSITS

“Why did your bank not query the source of this money when it hit my account in January 2016?” he asks in a letter dated December 17 and addressed to HFC Managing Director Frank Ireri.

“I believe banks are supposed to inquire about any abnormal deposits, especially transactions above Sh1 million.”

He said that he was not stopped from withdrawing “severally” from the account when he started drawing funds from September, eight months after receiving the money.

“I am a businessman and during the time the money came to my account, I was expecting Sh10 million from Mr John Abei from South Sudan who wanted me to invest the money from him,” he says in his letter.

SH10 MILLION

“When the Sh5, 004,993 came in, I knew it was part of the Sh10 million I was expecting.”

Mr Mboya further asked the institution to intervene in the ongoing court case or he will ‘seek to reclaim my tarnished image even if it means going to court.”

“Why now? It is only two weeks ago when I declared my interest to vie for the presidency of Kenya. Is this part of a big conspiracy to stop me from exercising my birth right to vie for the presidency of Kenya?” he asked.

Mr Mboya had recently said he planned to run for the presidency on an anti-corruption stance, saying that politicians should brace for tough times in his administration.

TOUGH STANCE

He promised to push for a law that would see corruption attract the death penalty.

He has also announced that he will move the capital city from Nairobi to Isiolo to “as proposed in the vision 2030 agenda.”

He also wants Cabinet secretaries nominated before even the elections in what he said would offer a full scrutiny of the government before assuming office.