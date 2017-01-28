By PHILIP MOMANYI MAOSA

By STELLA CHERONO

National Police Service has dismissed claims on social media of an impending attack in learning institutions by Al-Shabaab.

In a press statement sent to Nation, Spokesman George Kinoti said the message is false, nevertheless officers are on alert.

"We wish to put it right that the letter is a forgery and information contained in it is false.

"It is manifest that the aim is to cause panic and apprehension among the public," the statement read.

He said the letter, which was circulating on platforms such as WhatsApp on Friday, was purported to have been issued by the National Directorate of Criminal Investigations office.

Nevertheless, he urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

Police can be reached through toll free lines 999, 911 and 112.