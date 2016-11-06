By AFP

More by this Author

WASHINGTON

Tuesday’s presidential election in the United States could hinge on about a dozen so-called “swing states”, where the contest between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump is particularly tight.

The victor must get to the magic number of 270 electoral college votes — but just trying to anticipate the result is a complicated exercise in adding, subtracting and combining.

A total of 538 electoral votes are in play, corresponding to the total number of elected representatives in Congress (435 members of the House and 100 senators) plus three for the US capital Washington, DC.

Those who win a state’s popular vote are apportioned the state’s electors, the number of which is roughly in line to the size of its population.

SWING STATES

Florida is the mother of all swing states, with 29 electoral votes. It can make or break a candidate — as in 2000, when a few hundred votes separated eventual president George W Bush and Democratic contender Al Gore.

Pennsylvania, with 20 electoral votes, and Ohio, with 18, are also key, along with North Carolina, Colorado and Arizona. Potentially, candidates could also forge a path to 270 by winning enough small states such as Nevada, Iowa and New Hampshire — or by winning a state that has historically voted for the opposing camp.