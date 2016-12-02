By FRED MUKINDA

More by this Author

The United States government has given six new helicopters to be used by Kenya Defence Forces to fight Al-shabaab in Somalia.

Two other choppers are expected to be delivered in May 2017.

Kenya’s Defence Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo received the Huey II helicopters at Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki today morning.

"They will play a significant role in complex operations by our forces especially in the Somalia theatre. It is an exceptional force multiplier for KDF," she said.

The grant valued at US dollars 106 million (Ksh 11 billion) is part of help pledged by President Obama in boosting security in the region.

The US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec said it's the single largest donation to a foreign country in sub Saharan Africa.

"This is will help in our joint efforts to fight Al-shabaab. US will remain steadfast partner in fighting terrorism and radicalisation," he said.