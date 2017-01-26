By JOHN NJAGI

More by this Author

A proposed law seeks to have leading brewers and distillers take care of the ‘consequences’ that come with drinking.

The Alcoholic Drinks Control Act (Amendment) Bill sponsored by Imenti Central MP Gideon Mwiti seeks to have beer manufacturers put between five and 10 per cent of the revenue they generate in insurance companies to compensate individuals who suffer damages.

According to the Bill, every drink sold must have an insurance sticker.

The Bill also proposes that should a doctor ascertain that certain damages such as death were caused as a result of drunkenness, then the manufacturer of the said beverage must compensate the affected person’s family and dependants.

The MP, who spoke at a press conference at Parliament Buildings Thursday, said beer and spirits manufacturers have not do enough to create awareness on what amounts to “healthy drinking”.

He said drinkers incur huge losses such as damaged vehicles in accidents and illnesses brought about by excessive drinking.

“The Bill is a win-win for both consumers and manufacturers. The latter being compelled to ensure their consumers are engaged in responsible drinking,” he said.

Mr Mwiti said beer consumers spend a substantial part of their productive lives pumping huge amounts of money into beer companies but when they experienced loss, they were left to their own devices, while the companies continued raking in huge profits, and targeting the next drinker.