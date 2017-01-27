By LINET WAFULA

A magistrate has issued warrants of arrest against four Bungoma County officials who failed to appear in court in a corruption case.

The four are among eight officials arrested by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission on Thursday afternoon.

They are accused of breaching procurement rules in awarding a tender to Jagia Enterprise to supply 10 wheelbarrows to the county at Sh109,000 each.

In defending the purchases, Governor Ken Lusaka on September 2015 said: "The information that I am getting from the veterinary department is that these are not the ordinary wheelbarrows that we know.

"These are wheelbarrows that are made of stainless, non-carcinogenic material and are used in the food industry."

The officials are Ayub Turaka, Arlington Shikuku, Christine Kangonya and Reuben Cheruiyot.

The other four had appeared before Kakamega Chief Magistrate Bildad Ochieng.

They denied the charges and were released on a Sh200,000 bond each.

They are former county secretary John Juma, tender committee chairman Howard Lukadilu, Oscar Ojwang and Jacqueline Nanjana.

Mr Juma, who is facing five accounts of misconduct, was accused of unlawfully and irregularly authorising the payment of Sh983,880 to Jagia Enterprise, charges he denies.