Students who scored a minimum of C– (minus) in last year’s KCSE exam have been asked to apply to be placed for diploma programmes under government sponsorship.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) announced the opening of the application beginning Monday and will close on February 17.

The agency said the online application system would open for the first revision of degree and diploma choices for 2017/2018 placement.

“Candidates who did not apply for placement through their schools may use this opportunity to submit their choices,” CEO John Muraguri said in an announcement in the dailies.

Mr Muraguri said there would be no manual application for placement, and urged candidates, including those who had submitted initial choices, but would like to revise them, to apply online.

After analysis, the placement service board has set the cut-off for placement in degree programmes under government sponsorship at a minimum aggregate of C+ (46 points).

Moi, Kenyatta and University of Nairobi will admit the highest number of students in selection that is set to be concluded by April.

Last year Moi University admitted 5,825 students, followed by Kenyatta at 5,598 and Nairobi at 5,374.