Former Eldoret South MP Peris Simam and her husband have been fined Sh12.2 million for conspiracy to defraud, abuse of office and fraudulent acquisition of property.

The ex-lawmaker and Mr Enock Kimeli Simam risk a jail term of 18 years if they fail to pay the fine.

Mrs Simam was elected Eldoret South MP in 2007 on an ODM ticket and served only one term. She lost her seat in 2013.

Mrs Simam’s four co-accused Shachile Mikoya Laban, Maluti Pamela Maluti, John Simiyu Khaemba and Wisdom Kimutai Maina were fined a total of Sh850,000 each or face six-and-a-half years imprisonment.

According to a court document, between January 6, 2010, and April 1, 2010, the accused conspired to commit an economic crime in Eldoret Town, Uasin Gishu County, by influencing the award of a contract for routine maintenance and improvement of the Bayete-Chuiyat-Bargeiywa road in Eldoret South Constituency to Kachur Holding Ltd, a company that did not qualify for such a contract as one of its directors was a public servant.

They were also charged with 10 counts relating to corruption.

On the first count, Mr Simam, Mr Laban, Ms Maluti, Mr Khaemba and Mr Maina were accused of conspiracy to defraud.

They were convicted of the offence and separately sentenced.

Mrs Simam was fined Sh700,000 or face four years imprisonment.

Her husband was fined Sh500,000 or serve four years in jail, while the rest were fined Sh500,000 each or serve a five-year jail term.

On counts two to eight, the five were accused of failure to comply with procurement laws, upon which they were all fined Sh300,000 each or face one-year imprisonment.

For counts nine and 10, which relate to fraudulent acquisition of property, the couple were fined Sh500,000 each or face two years imprisonment, while the other accused were fined Sh50,000 each or face a prison term of six months.

State prosecutor Nicholas Mutuku submitted that there was no doubt that the couple and the four others committed the offences.

“Time has come for Kenyans to know that embezzlement of public funds is an economic crime and corruption does not pay,” said Mr Mutuku.

Eldoret Chief Magistrate Wanjiku Cherere said in arriving at her decision she had considered the submission by the prosecutor.

“I have also considered replies and mitigation on the part of the accused persons. The worst part is that the lead player in the game was a Member of Parliament entrusted to faithfully deal with public funds for the benefit of the constituents but she failed to do so.

“Consequently, the court hereby passes the sentence to each of you,” ruled magistrate Cherere.