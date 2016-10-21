By OUMA WANZALA

The Education cabinet secretary has said the country needs more teachers to address the shortage that is affecting learning.

Dr Fred Matiang’i said that only six out of 47 counties have sufficient teachers in primary schools, while all secondary schools have a shortage.

The counties that have enough teachers are Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Murang’a, Nyeri and Nyamira.

He told the National Assembly Committee on Education that was chaired by Emuhaya MP Wilber Otichilo that the country is facing a shortage of 87,489 teachers, with primary schools being in need of 39,913 teachers and secondary schools having a deficit of 47,576 teachers.

The current 290,000 teachers are serving about 10.2 million learners in 28,000 public secondary and primary schools.

However, he also blamed the shortage on uneven distribution of teachers saying schools in urban areas are well staffed as compared to those in rural areas.

Dr Matiang’i told the committee that the government will now focus on upgrading existing schools as opposed to establishing new ones.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has demanded that the government hires additional 90,000 teachers at Sh18.4 billion to address the issue.

Secretary-General Wilson Sossion has also asked the ministry of Education for Sh10 billion for promotion of teachers.

At the moment the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has a budget of Sh192 billion with majority of it paying teachers salaries.

“We propose that TSC hires 40,000 teachers next year and clears balance of 50,000 in 2018/2019 to address the deficit,” Knut secretary-general said.

The report that the Cabinet secretary presented to the Education committee indicated that in primary schools, Kitui County is the most affected with a shortage of 2,562, followed by Kakamega County which has a shortage of 2,442, Turkana (2,127), Narok (2388) and Homa Bay (2,182).

Others are: Baringo (93), Bomet (1,408), Bungoma (1,408), Busia (1,724), Elgeyo/Marakwet (120), Embu (7), Garissa (513), Isiolo (89), Kajiado (1,095), Kericho (877), Kilifi (1,713), Kisumu (1,188), Kwale(1,235), Laikipia (232), Lamu (55), Machakos (567), Makueni (940), Mandera (1,023), Marsabit (357), Meru (505).

FUNDS USAGE

Migori has a shortage of 1,659, Mombasa (48), Nairobi (399), Nakuru (1,835), Nandi (1,129), Nyandarua (620), Samburu (447), Siaya (1626), Taita Taveta (105), Tana River (357), Tharaka Nithi (364), Trans Nzoia (937), Uasin Gishu (446), Vihiga (727), Wajir (693) and West Pokot has a shortage of 1,671 teachers.

In Secondary schools, Kisii county is the most affected followed by Bungoma and Homa Bay.

Baringo (880), Bomet (1607), Bungoma (1983), Busia (987), Elgeyo/Marakwet (590), Embu (453), Garissa (158), Isiolo (18), Homa Bay (2,034), Kajiado (586), Kakamega (2,065), Kericho (1,380), Kiambu(1,363), Kilifi (892), Kirinyaga (647), Kisii (2315), Kisumu (1,318), Kitui (1,550), Kwale (502), Laikipia (566), Lamu (58), Machakos (1,474), Makueni (1,837), Mandera (355), Marsabit (79), Meru (1436).

Others are Migori with 1693, Mombasa (217), Murang’a (1,768), Nairobi (400), Nakuru (2,199), Nandi (1,418), Narok (716), Nyamira (1,277), Nyandarua (1,157), Nyeri (1,063), Samburu (84), Siaya(1,353), Taita Taveta (353), Tana River (110), Tharaka-Nithi (531), Trans Nzoia (1,447), Turkana (238), Uasin Gishu (1,012), Vihiga (1,422), Wajir (272) and West Pokot (618).

Technical colleges need 841, diploma colleges (55) and primary teachers training colleges need 199 teachers.

At the same time, Dr Matiang’i told the committee that Sh6.8 billion was allocated to TSC in April in supplementary budget.

Dr Matiang’i said Sh4.3 billion was used to pay outstanding third party deductions that were carried forward from the 2014/15 financial year.

“It is important to note that although the funds were budgeted for by TSC, exchequer was not received by the end of the 2014/15 financial year hence carry forward,” the Cabinet secretary said.

He added that Sh813 million was used to pay teachers who were recruited on contract during the strike period early this year while Sh261 million was used to pay salaries and allowances to teachers based on consumption.