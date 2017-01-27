By PETER ODUOR

By OUMA WANZALA

Tens of children who performed exemplarily well in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams have not joined secondary school despite attaining high marks and getting admitted to some of the best institutions.

This is despite the government allocating billions of shillings every year administered through MPs and Members of the County Assembly.

Born to poor families or orphaned and living with relatives, these brilliant minds are staring at a bleak future because they can’t raise the money required for school fees and have been unlucky not to land any sponsorship.

One of them is Steve Patience, a 13-year-old boy who wants to become a neurosurgeon, but his dream is now at risk because his mother, a fishmonger in Bomet, cannot raise Sh54,000 demanded at Kiriani Boys High School in Nyeri, where he was admitted.

Despite scoring 374 out of 500, his attempt to pursue his dream through a local day school that asked for Sh11,000 also hit a snag because his mother, a single parent, couldn’t afford it.

Mary Anyango was the third best girl in Siaya County after scoring 409 marks out of 500, but her slot at Asumbi Girls High School is now threatened due lack of school fees.

The family only managed to raise Sh35,000, an amount that could not guarantee her admission.

Sarah Bosibori, is an orphan who surmounted all odds to earn 372 marks.

She easily secured a place at Nyabururu Girls High School – a national school – only for reality to dawn on her that she won’t be attending it.

Her guardian, an uncle, is unable to raise her school fees.

Also, Nancy Akoth, who scored 373 and was subsequently admitted to Kapsabet Girls, could not join it and attempted to end her life after her father, a cart-pusher, failed to raise Sh26,777 for term one or the Sh54,000 for the whole year.

BURSARY

Scattered all over the 47 counties but with only two common traits between them; brilliance and poverty, most of the students Saturday Nation spoke to have run out of options.

The Ministry of Education, which used to administer bursaries in the past, says it no longer handles the issue and those who want support should go to the Constituency Development Fund.

Various counties have also set up bursary funds and allocated millions of shillings to the scheme but this has not been enough to benefit all the needy cases.

But most of the governors, MPs and MCAs appear to have tied the support to political interest with some spreading it too thin to reach more students for political expediency.

“I keep crying myself to sleep and praying to God that I may continue with my education so that I can help my mother since we were chased out of our home by our relatives when my father died,” said a teary Triza Akinyi who scored 376 marks and got admitted to Loreto Matunda High School.

On Thursday, education experts called for an overhaul of the way bursaries are being awarded.

"Students in need of Sh50,000 are being awarded a bursary of Sh3,000, it does not make sense at all.

"MPs want to reach more beneficiaries in exchange of votes. This ought not to be the case,” said Janet Muthoni, the coordinator of Elimu Yetu Coalition, an education lobby.

Contacted Thursday, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the government had done a lot through Free Primary Education, Free Day Secondary Education, free national examinations for all candidates, enhanced capitation grant to schools, bursaries and constituency funds.

“Initiatives such as Wings to Fly by Equity Bank, Jomo Kenyatta Foundation scholarships or Family Bank Secondary School Scholarships among others, complement government efforts meant to ensure that every child gets quality basic education,” Dr Matiang’i said.