Kenya, Sudan sign oil and mining pacts

KHARTOUM

Kenya and Sudan have signed agreements to deepen collaboration in oil and mining industry.

Hence, Kenya is poised to gain from the agreements as Sudan has made strides in both sectors.

Sudan is an established oil exporting country and has also made progress in mineral business with the government owned Sudan Gold Refinery in Khartoum producing 80 tonnes of pure gold in the last one year.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Omar al-Bashir witnessed the signing of the two MoUs at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum.

The agreement on mining will enhance cooperation in the sector for mutual benefit.

It also aims to strengthen cooperation in mineral research and exploration institutions.

Further, it will boost Kenya’s mineral sector through the exchange of expertise and training.

Before witnessing the signing of the agreements, President Kenyatta was taken on a tour of the Khartoum Refinery Company.

The President also toured the Sudan Gold Refinery which processed 80 tonnes of gold mined by small scale miners in the last one year alone.

President Kenyatta also toured Cofftea Factory which imports and does value addition of tea from Kenya.

More than 70 per cent of the tea consumed in Sudan is produced in Kenya.

The two presidents said they will continue the relationships to benefits their citizens.

“Kenya and Sudan are still neighbours despite the fact that there is a new country in between us,” President Kenyatta said.

He said his visit was fruitful and expects mutual gain for both countries.

“We also engaged in discussions on regional matters and how our two countries which are stable nations can contribute to more stability in the region,” said President Kenyatta.

They discussed how to foster peace in South Sudan, Somalia, Burundi, Central Africa Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On his part, President Bashir thanked Kenya for the role it played in hosting the Naivasha talks that led to a peaceful resolution of the war that raged in Sudan for more than two decades.

The resolution led to the birth of South Sudan.