By LEOPOLD OBI

More by this Author

A regional fertiliser manufacturer has come up with new strategies to beat the sale of fake input ahead of the planting season.

Yara East Africa said it has improved its packaging and partnered with anti-counterfeit agencies to crackdown on fake fertiliser distributors.

Mr James Craske, Yara East Africa account manager, said fake fertiliser presents a huge setback to the industry as it denies farmers and manufacturers income.

“We have introduced smaller packages of 50kg, 25kg and 10kg to make fertiliser affordable and accessible,” Mr Craske, who was speaking at the company’s annual event in Nairobi, said.

The company’s regional agronomist Vitalis Wafula urged the government to invest in infrastructure to minimise operation costs.

“It costs Sh3,536 to ship a container of goods from Europe to Mombasa yet to move the same cargo from the port to Malaba, one spends Sh8,320. Such costs are passed to the consumers,” Mr Wafula said.

The agronomist called for the training of smallholder farmers to utilise water sources to enhance food production during dry spells.