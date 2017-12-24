Varsities churn out graduates amid shrinking job market

By JACQUELINE KUBANIA

If Jesus Christ were a millennial in Kenya today, He would probably be broke, unemployed and angry.

The latest figures from the United Nations Human Development report shows that one in five Kenyans between 15 and 34 is unemployed, a much higher rate than any other country in the region.

Another survey by communications company Well Told Story reports that young people are increasingly feeling excluded from society, that they are frustrated by the lack of jobs, and are angry at governance structures that do not seem to work for them. Their biggest concern is money.

Go to school and get a job, as society has always pontificated, is no longer a formula that works.

EDUCATION

Today, the youth are facing a different reality. Many are yet to secure substantive jobs since they graduated from universities, and for some, even going back for a second or third degree has not produced the magic formula for getting into the world of formal employment.

The lucky ones, usually those with access to capital in the form of cash from their parents’ bank accounts, have started their own businesses, achieving the elusive “entrepreneur” status that is so often bandied around as the solution to unemployment.

We are told to stop complaining that there are no jobs, create yours.

This, against an education system that values rote learning and memorisation, and punishes creativity.

ECONOMY

In addition, many young people lack the required capital to put up businesses, and even if they had it, entrepreneurial skills and business acumen do not come easily.

Economists say what we have is a case of low demand and over supply.

Universities and colleges churn out tens of thousands of graduates every year, but companies cannot and will not hire the lot.

Every year, the economy grows by a certain percentage, and we have been led to believe that a growing economy means job creation.

Although Kenya is the biggest economy in East Africa, it also has the highest rates of youth unemployment in the region.

MONEY

According to Dr Samuel Nyandemo, an economist at the University of Nairobi, there are a few employment opportunities despite fairly stable economic growth.

He said this is due to the changing nature of companies.

They are becoming less labour intensive as they increasingly mechanise to reduce the cost of human resources.

In addition, the high costs needed to set up these firms mean that they have increasingly lesser funds to set aside for employment.

“Areas with the most growth right now are service industries such as banking, medicine and tourism but they do not employ as many people as they used to.

"Another growth area, the manufacturing industry, creates few jobs due to heavy technology use,” he said.

SHUT DOWN

In addition, the few companies that would traditionally absorb a lot of the work force are haemorrhaging employees as they seek to cut overhead costs to remain afloat amid a tough economic environment. Some have had to close down entirely.

A micro, small and medium enterprises survey carried out last year found that 2,210 businesses closed shop in the last five years, a third of them due to shortages in operational funds.

The least cited reason for closure was skilled manpower, pointing to the fact that Kenya has no shortage of human resources required for most sectors.

In addition, a prolonged political crisis as experienced during the disputed election has either led to a freeze on new recruitment or massive retrenchments as companies hunched down to survive tough economic times.

Opportunities for employment have become fewer and fewer, while more and more young people graduate from universities every year.

GRADUATES

In 2015, the Education ministry revealed that 49,050 graduates exited Kenyan universities.

That number has, undoubtedly, increased today.

A few years ago, the idea of the demographic dividend caught on, that Kenya was said to be at a tipping point, where its youthful population would pull it out of poverty, and join the ranks of the Asian Tigers that developed in what was seemingly the blink of an eye.

According to the Population Reference Bureau, a demographic dividend is a state of “accelerated economic growth that begins with a decline in a country’s mortality and fertility and the subsequent change in the age structure of the population”.

“With fewer births each year,” the bureau said, “a country’s young dependent population grows smaller in relation to the working-age population.

"With fewer people to support, a country has a window of opportunity for rapid economic growth if the right social and economic policies are developed and investments are made.”

DEVELOPMENT

With lower fertility rates, the number of those dependent on the working age population drops, meaning that the country is not overburdened in terms of resources.

It, in fact, has more to put towards development and income generating projects.

This nirvana can, however, only be achieved if young people today are properly equipped to be productive members of society, which means they must be gainfully employed if they are going to transition from being dependants to contributing their share of resources into the national fund.

But as it stands now, with plummeting employment rates and increased pressure on the few that are in employment, social security is a flimsy thing.

This is a ticking time bomb that could sound the death knell on Kenya’s socio-economic development.

SLAVE TRADE

The slave markets in Libya and Yemen today are largely fuelled by Africans escaping socio-economic deprivation in their own countries, pushed by the belief that they will have better opportunities in Europe and elsewhere.

Lack of jobs in their home countries has spelt a future so dire that these people — mostly from West Africa and the Horn of Africa — dare embark on a perilous journey in their bid to get to Europe, on the slim hope that they might find redemption there.

This could be what Kenya looks like for the youth in a few years — a youth population so disenchanted that it would risk death to try for a better life abroad.

MIDDLE EAST

Already, young people from this country are making the trip to the Middle East for job opportunities, mostly as domestic workers.

This is in spite of numerous reports about mistreatment and deaths of Kenyans in those countries, and a government ban that was imposed in 2014 to prevent Kenyans from travelling to the Middle East for work.

The study by Well Told Story found that Kenyans are getting increasingly disgruntled by the struggle to make ends meet, warning that “a bulging youth population framed by increasing financial volatility, hunger, boredom and risky behaviour is a crisis waiting to happen.