By WALTER MENYA

More by this Author

Judicial Service Commissioners will this week take a retreat to decide on the next chief justice.

The decision of the Judicial Service Commission will then be known by Friday.

Speculation was rife that the commissioners may be heading out of the country, specifically to accompany Attorney-General Githu Muigai to The Hague where he will be representing Kenya in a maritime boundary case with Somalia. But these reports have been discredited.

The reports suggest the commissioners will analyse the performance of each of the 11 candidates on the sidelines of the International Court of Justice hearings before nominating a person by Friday September 23, for appointment as chief justice.

Acting commission chairperson Margaret Kobia was coy on the location of the retreat.

“This week the JSC will be retreating to do analysis of the candidates. I have even seen some speculation that we are going to Naivasha, but it can be in Nairobi or anywhere else,” she said.

The JSC has seven working days within which to nominate one of the 11 candidates to President Uhuru Kenyatta to be the next Chief Justice.

Since interviews for the position ended on September 15, the JSC is required by law to nominate a person by Friday September 23.

President Kenyatta will then forward the name of the nominee to the National Assembly for vetting before formal appointment, although MPs can also vote against the candidate.

“At the end of the interviews, JSC has seven days to analyse, arrange the candidates in terms of merit and vote on the most suitable candidate to be nominated. This cannot go beyond Friday (September 23). Within seven days, we should have nominated a person to the President,” said Prof Kobia.

Following the High Court ruling that saw all the applicants invited for interviews, Prof Kobia said it will not be possible to submit the names of the nominees for the three positions at once.

The JSC interviewed 11 applicants out of 13 after two withdrew.

Those interviewed were Justice Alnashir Visram, Justice Amraphael Msagha Mbogholi, Mr Nzamba Kitonga, Justice Roselyn Nambuye, Justice Smokin Wanjala, Justice (rtd) Aaron Ringera, Daniel Wambura, Justice Jackton Ojwang, Lucy Wanja Julius, Prof Makau Mutua and Justice David Maraga.