KDF begins recruitment for 2,000 soldiers

By ANGIRA ZADOCK

Military recruitment for 2,000 soldiers has begun in 16 sub-county centres.

Politicians have been urged not to interfere with the exercise but should raise any issues with senior recruiting officers.

The military recruitment is open to scrutiny by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Transparency International and the media.

Members of the public to report all corruption cases through 0202307971 or to the nearest police station.

Cases of corruption have gone down in the last three years. In 2013, there were 23 cases involving Sh5 million while in 2014 there were 16 cases involving Sh4 million.

However, last year, there were only 5 cases involving Sh2 million.

