I don't know why NYS picked my firm - Mutahi Ngunyi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has told a House team that he does not know how his firm, The Consulting House, was picked by the National Youth Service for consultancy services.

Mr Ngunyi told the National Assembly’s Public Assembly Committee Tuesday that he does not know how NYS picked his firm to undertake it’s restructuring and if it was also single sourced.

He told the PAC that he learnt from the Auditor General's report that his firm had been overpaid by Sh11.87 million in April 2015.

He said he assumed it was from another client since NYS had already paid them their dues in March 2015.

He argues he had built another client who had been charged the same amount.

ELABORATE PLAN

He said it is still a mystery why they were paid, saying it could be an elaborate plan by some Devolution ministry officials to tarnish their NYS restructuring efforts since the payments passed via 25 IFMIS stages undetected.

He says he wrote to the Youth Affairs PS in three different dates in July this year inquiring how and why the payments were made without invoices and without a response.

He adds he is moving to court to compel the ministry to disclose the same.