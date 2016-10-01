By OUMA WANZALA

Ahead of the planned teachers' salaries discussions, Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has told the Teachers Service Commission to be ready to present a counter-offer and not excuses.

The two agencies will hold talks on Tuesday in Nairobi.

“We expect TSC to bring a counter proposal to limit tension in lives of teachers as they have a lot of expectations,” said Mr Akelo Misori, the secretary-general, adding that teachers are not ready for delay tactics.

He further accused the salaries and remuneration commission (SRC) of sitting on the job evaluation report several months after carrying out the exercise.

“Let us have a meeting in the middle ground,” said Mr Misori, whose union has demanded a 200 per cent salary increase with several allowances added on.

He went on: “Even TSC should consider factoring in the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) section that allows the government to educate for free one child for every teacher up to the university.”

Last week, TSC, when it met the leadership of Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), asked for more time to study a 300 per cent salary increase demand and is expected to table its counter-offer to the union on October 18.

The unions are seeking a new collective bargaining agreement for the 2017-2021 period. The main demand is for an increase in basic pay.

Each union has appointed a four-member team to negotiate with TSC after it emerged that the setting up of terms and conditions of service committee will take a longer period.

The two unions are hoping to reach a deal before the end of October.

The teachers are racing against time to have the demands factored in the next Budget by end of the year.

Unless their pay deal is factored in the Budget to be presented in Parliament next June, the teachers are unlikely to be paid.

The only other way is to have the money included in a supplementary budget.