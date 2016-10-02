By PATRICK LANG'AT

President Uhuru Kenyatta has forwarded the name of Justice David Maraga to the National Assembly for grilling, paving way for his way to becoming Kenya’s 15th Chief Justice.

The Kisumu Court of Appeal presiding judge was picked for the post after the Judicial Service Commission ranked him the best out of the 14 that were interviewed.

If successful, Justice Maraga will replace Dr Willy Mutunga who retired in June this year as the head of the Judiciary and President of the Supreme Court, which has the exclusive mandate to handle presidential election petitions.

He will also chair the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

“The name of Judge David Maraga was formally submitted to President Uhuru Kenyatta in the past week, and the President has already transmitted it to the National Assembly,” said State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu on Sunday.

“We expect the National Assembly to consider the nomination when it resumes its sittings in due course.”

The House resumes sessions on October 4.

Already, Jubilee MPs led by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale have said that they will support Justice Maraga’s bid.

The nominee will face the Ainabkoi MP Samwel Chepkonga-led Justice and Legal Affairs Committee that will vet him and thereafter report to the House on his suitability.

The House will then vote to approve or reject the team’s recommendations.

If approved, Mr Justice Maraga’s name will be returned to President Uhuru Kenyatta who will have seven days to appoint him.

In case the House rejects his nomination, it will inform President Kenyatta who will then notify the JSC to start the process again.