By PATRICK LANG'AT

More than half of Kenyans feel the country is headed in the wrong direction in the fight against corruption, a study has shown.

A news survey by Twaweza Communications shows 55 per cent of Kenyans are dissatisfied with graft in government and 52 per cent with the economic performance.

Comparatively, 42 per cent of those polled were satisfied with the war against graft and a similar percentage with the economy.

The study results come a day before today’s State House summit on governance and accountability, where the government will discuss measures it has taken to curb corruption.

“Fifty-three per cent responded that they were dissatisfied with corruption in government, with the figure standing at 52 per cent for the economy,” the study results published Monday said.

“However, more than half said they were satisfied with the direction Kenya is headed in enhancing democracy and improving security.”

The study, in which 1,801 Kenyans in all the 47 counties were asked which direction they thought Kenya was headed in the different spheres, was conducted between August 15 and September 6.

However, at least 59 per cent said that Kenya was headed in the right direction in improving security while 60 per cent were satisfied with its efforts to enhance democracy.

Former anti-corruption commission boss John Githongo has described the current government as “the most corrupt” while opposition leader Raila Odinga described President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime as one involved in “over-borrowing, over-spending and over-stealing”.

“It is fair to say that, in Kenya now, corruption is more rampant than has been seen in many years,” Mr Odinga told African Public Accounts Committees in Nairobi last month.

BRING FACTS

Transparency International ranks Kenya 139th out of 168 countries polled in the corruption perception index, scoring 25 points out of a possible 100.

Mr Odinga added: “We are told we had lost at least Sh160 billion by 2011; I am sure the figure has grown.”

Mr Odinga has consistently accused the government of abetting corruption within its ranks, even pushing for the removal of Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru for what he said was abetting the Sh1.8 billion National Youth Service scandal.

Mr Odinga has also claimed that the government could not account for the Sh215 billion Eurobond proceeds, which he said were squandered.

The National Assembly Public Accounts Committee is currently embroiled in a long investigation against the architects of the NYS scam, while Auditor-General Edward Ouko in his latest report entered a disclaimer of opinion (meaning he could not ascertain for sure the use of the money) on the Eurobond proceeds.

Today’s summit, State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said, will involve all arms of government as well as the harshest of government critics including Mr Githongo and economist Dr David Ndii.

While Mr Githongo blew the whistle on the Anglo Leasing scandals, Dr Ndii has been President Kenyatta’s government harshest critic on the Eurobond saga, alongside Mr Odinga.

On Sunday, Mr Odinga warned investors against participating in a second Sovereign Bond floatation by Kenya, saying questions about the first issue had not been answered.

“It is a question of every arm of government and every agency coming to publicly account for its work, and some may even say, its very existence,” Mr Esipisu said in a statement about today’s summit on Sunday.